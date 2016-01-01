Today . . . design something beautiful Do you love (or just need to know) graphic design? At Before & After, you’ll learn how to design Web pages, brochures, presentations, logos, ads, business cards, magazines, business documents, posters, and more — Watch Read



Excerpts: Type 1:14

Color :46

Grid :56

Cropping :50

Gestalt :47

Budget 1:14 See for yourself! Experience Before & After watching these video lessons and reading these print articles. Downloads Our products Before & After comes in several formats — print, PDF, books, and video — plus The Grid community. Check them all out. Buying guide



